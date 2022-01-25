Alia Bhatt flaunts her photography skills with 'shaky' old sunrise video; Fans miss Ranbir Kapoor

Among the popular couples in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoy a huge fan base. And whenever Alia posts an update about her and Ranbir on social media, fans cannot stop gushing over the duo. On Tuesday, Alia surprised fans by sharing a video from one of her vacays with Ranbir as she flaunted her photography skills. While the video didn't feature Alia or Ranbir, it was the fans who began missing the Sanju actor in the comment section of Alia's post.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Alia shared a time-lapse video where she filmed the sunrise. In the video, Alia could be seen recording the time-lapse video of the rising sun. Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "rise and shine with my very shaky time-lapse video." However, fans were hoping to see Alia or Ranbir in the frame. Many took to the comments to express the same. A fan wrote, "I thought Ranbir will show up suddenly". Another wrote, "it rises and shine exactly the way you do… in fact your smile which creates dimples - leaves the same divine experience! Lots of love @aliaabhatt be blessed with vibrant health and thriving career in 2022"

Have a look HERE

Previously, when Alia shared photos from her Masai Mara trip on social media featuring Ranbir and her, fans could not stop gushing over the couple. Back in September, on Ranbir and Alia had stepped away from the city and had travelled to Ranthambore to celebrate Sanju actor's birthday in the wild. Alia had shared a lovely photo with Ranbir back then and had won hearts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra. Back in December, the motion poster of Brahmastra was launched and the release date was confirmed. The film is all set to release on September 9, 2022, in theatres. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Karan Johar.

Also Read|Alia Bhatt is the gorgeous sunshine girl with flower power in new pics; Don't miss Arjun Kapoor's reaction