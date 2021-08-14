Alia Bhatt flaunts her pout in UNSEEN pic with sister Shaheen, Akansha and her girl gang; Seen it yet?

has a massive fan following on social media. She is known as one of the most successful and beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry. And when any unseen picture of her goes viral on social media, it creates a frenzy on the internet. Fans love to see her rare side. Actress’ good friend Anushka Ranjan has shared an unseen picture of Alia on Instagram as a part of the Ask Me Anything session. She has held it recently on Instagram.

She was given a 'dare' to share a picture with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress. In the picture, Alia Bhatt and Anushka are seen posing with their sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan. The Highway actress is wearing a white T-shirt and golden hoop earrings while Shaheen wore a red and white dress. Akansha wore a black T-shirt, black-rimmed glasses. Anushka wore a lavender T-shirt. A friend of theirs is also seen. The actress’s friend was asked in the AMA session, "A picture of you Alia and Akansha that you haven't shared.. dare."

The 2 States actress is also seen pouting in the picture. She is not wearing any makeup and flaunting her flawless skin.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer is already out and has received an overwhelming response from the fans. She will also be seen in RRR. Her film with is also announced. She will also be seen with beau in Brahmastra.

