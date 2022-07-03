Alia Bhatt flaunts massive engagement ring, shows how she sipped 'koffee' on Koffee With Karan 7 in new PICS

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt ever since she announced her first pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Well, Koffee With Karan is renewed for a new season and everyone is waiting with bated breaths to see the new season and hear some celebrity gossip. Recently the trailer was released and fans have been going gaga over it. As we already know, Alia will be featuring in one of the episodes along with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. Today she took to her Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of her look in the show but what caught our attention was her engagement ring.

In the pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt wearing a pink-coloured bodycon dress with red hearts made on it. She left her hair open, wore red pumps and posted several pictures posing in different angles. Indeed Alia looked stunning in her attire. Sharing this picture, Alia wrote, “how I sipped some koffee this year.” If you look at her closeups closely, you will notice the massive diamond ring on her finger. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this is indeed one of the most beautiful rings fans must have seen in a while.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Reportedly the duo will head to Austria to shoot for a song that will be choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It also marks the reunion of Jaya and Dharmendra as co-stars after a gap of 48 years. The film also features Shabana Azmi in a prominent role. The shooting began in July 2021 and the film is slated to release in February 2023.

She will also be seen in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor which is slated to release on September 9.

