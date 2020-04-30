Alia Bhatt fondly remembers 'friend' Rishi Kapoor with throwback PHOTOS of him with Neetu & Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt fondly remembers Rishi Kapoor with throwback photos of him with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor along with a heartfelt note. Check out the posts here.

Today did not start on a good note as we woke up to the sad news of 's demise. The entire industry has been mourning his death and paying their tributes to the veteran actor with heartfelt photos and posts. , who has been seeing for a while now, and has also worked with him, went on to share a heartfelt note along with some throwback photos of Rishi Kapoor with wife and son Ranbir Kapoor.

In the note, Alia Bhatt wrote, "What can I say. About this beautiful man...who brought so much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor...and though I've known him like that all my life...for the past two years I've known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him...today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that's how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!"

Alia also shared adorable photos of Rishi with Neetu and Ranbir. While she captioned the photo of Neetu and Ranbir saying 'love you,' she wrote 'beautiful boys' on the post which had a young Ranbir posing with his father. Her note and the photos have all been showered with love from the likes of , , and many others.

Alia Bhatt's post for Rishi Kapoor and throwback photos of him with wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor:

