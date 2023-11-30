Alia Bhatt for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Deepika Padukone for Ranveer Singh’s RRKPK; 5 times they cheered on their spouses' films

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, indisputably stand out as the most cherished couples in the entertainment industry. Both pairs, composed of superstar spouses, openly display affection, seizing every opportunity to celebrate and elevate their significant others.

Recently, at the screening of Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal, Alia, the proud wife, donned a T-shirt featuring her husband's on-screen character—a gesture reminiscent of Deepika Padukone's loving support when Ranveer Singh's movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released earlier this year. Deepika had sported a customized denim jacket with a prominent image of Ranveer on the back, showcasing her unwavering devotion. Take a look:

Isn't that delightful? Yet, this isn't the first time these affectionate wives have passionately promoted their husbands' movies. Over time, there have been numerous instances of such heartwarming gestures. Let's delve into the top five moments, shall we?

1. Just recently, Alia Bhatt couldn't contain her excitement when the highly anticipated trailer for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was released. Taking to her Instagram, she expressed how her mind was utterly blown by the trailer, emphasizing that she had already watched it a whopping 7000 times. If that isn't the epitome of cheering on your partner in the best possible way, we don't know what is!

2. Flashback to 2019, Ranveer Singh treated his Instagram followers to a delightful video where Deepika Padukone showcased her playful side by mimicking Sangram Bhalerao, Ranveer's character from Simmba. With a perfect rendition of "Aye, aaya police," Deepika brought the house down.

Ranveer affectionately captioned the video as "My Cheerleader," accompanied by heart emojis. Now, that's a wife celebrating her hubby's superhit film in the most charming and supportive way possible!

3. In 2022, after a three-year hiatus from the big screens, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor made a comeback with the release of his new film Shamshera. Given the actor's absence from social media, Alia stepped up as the perfect hype girl. She enthusiastically shared posters, trailers, and every imaginable snippet from the movie. Now, isn't that the epitome of being a supportive and proactive partner?

4. Another memorable moment unfolds during a New Year vacation with DeepVeer. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor treated fans to a video from their dinner date on his Instagram.

In the clip, the Finding Fanny actress was seen relishing a meal. Ranveer playfully asked, "Having fun, baby?" Deepika's response was both spirited and supportive, echoing the accent Ranveer portrayed in the film 83, where he portrayed Kapil Dev. Notably, Deepika had also backed the film. This is a testament to what true cheerleaders and supporters do—wholeheartedly back each other.

5. In yet another video, Padukone was joyfully seen doing the hook step to the "What Jhumka song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as it played in the car. It's evident that she takes great pride in her partner's achievements and never misses a chance to convey her support and admiration.

Advertisement

It's genuinely uplifting to observe Alia and Deepika consistently backing their husbands. Yet, successful marriages rely on equal partnerships, and theirs are exemplary in this regard. Both Ranbir and Ranveer go above and beyond as supportive husbands, proudly displaying their immense pride in their wives' accomplishments.

The instances below provide clear and compelling evidence of the genuine admiration and encouragement they shower upon their talented partners.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, following a few years of dating. The couple joyfully welcomed their baby girl, Raha, on November 6 of the same year.

In contrast, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story blossomed on the sets of Ramleela, leading to their marriage on November 14, 2018, in Italy. Recently, the couple celebrated their 5th anniversary in Brussels, Belgium.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt would've been 'floored' if they had mountain wedding: 'It's very romantic'