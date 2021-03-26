Alia Bhatt is full of love for Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor as she stuns in new PICS; Says 'So Pretty'

Alia Bhatt took to the comment section of Neetu Kapoor's recent post on Instagram and left a comment that has grabbed eyeballs. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress could not stop gushing over beau Ranbir Kapoor's mom's look.

shares a great relationship with her beau 's mom and family and is often seen at family gatherings as well. Not just this, recently, when Alia celebrated her birthday, Neetu Kapoor joined in too with her family as Ranbir was in home quarantine due to COVID 19. Photos of Neetu showering Alia with love came in and fans could not stop gushing over them. Amid this, on Friday, Neetu shared stunning photos in a traditional look and Alia could not help shower love on her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu Kapoor shared her look from the upcoming singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 special episode. In the photos, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star was seen flaunting a gorgeous anarkali suit with the right accessories. With perfect makeup and hair, the senior star looked absolutely amazing and well, Alia was quick to notice the same about Neetu. She did not take much time in showering Ranbir's mom with a whole lot of love in the comments.

Sharing the photos, Neetu wrote, "Stress less and enjoy the best Had lots of fun at the sets of Indian Idol! @sonytvofficial Thanks for making me look fab!Outfit @abujanisandeepkhoslaJewellery @kunaljdedhia @stylebyami @mehakoberoi @sheetal_f_khan." Alia wrote, "So Prettyyy." On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan and others dropped heart emoticons in the comments.

Meanwhile, after 's demise, Neetu Kapoor spent time with her kids Ranbir and Riddhima who later encouraged her to return to work. The senior star is now all set to make her comeback after several years in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and . Besides this, Neetu also joined Ranbir and Riddhima on Thursday for Rishi Kapoor’s 11 month prayer meeting.

