Alia Bhatt on Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, Sadak 2: They’re all special & 2020 is going to be quite a year

Alia Bhatt has 3 big Bollywood releases in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, Sadak 2 and one film with SS Rajamouli, RRR in 2020. In a recent chat, Alia revealed how the new year 2020 is going to be special in terms of work.

As the new year dawns upon us, Bollywood’s most loved star, gears up for a roller coaster ride in terms of work. The Raazi star, who had two releases in 2019 with Gully Boy and Kalank, is all set to bring forth 4 films in this new year 2020. Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Ahead of the new year’s workload, Alia spoke about her outlook about all the 4 releases in a recent interview.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Alia spoke about how she has been looking forward to 2020 and is hoping that it turns out to be a rewarding year. The Raazi star mentioned that she wants her 4 films make special place in people’s hearts like her past films have. When asked about working with Bhansali, Alia mentioned that it was her dream since she was nine years old. Quickly, the Gully Boy star added that even working with SS Rajamouli in RRR is special to her.

On being asked about working with her father, Mahesh Bhatt, Alia revealed, “It feels unbelievably special.” The star’s first outing on the big screen with beau Ranbir Kapoor is Brahmastra and she shared in the interview that she is looking forward to it. Alia said, “Brahmastra, too, is very special for so many reasons.” On her year 2020 being super-loaded, Alia said, “God willing, 2020 is going to be quite a year. I think having two releases a year is good enough but this year, I have four. I hope they all create a little place in people’s hearts. They are all very special to me.”

Meanwhile, Alia is on a holiday with Ranbir and has been sharing snippets from her vacay. The gorgeous star recently kicked off the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi and shared a picture of her vanity van on the first day of the shoot. The film will star Alia in a lead role and it is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit the screens on September 11, 2020. Apart from this, Alia’s Brahmastra is expected to come out in the second half of 2020. Reports of it being delayed again are rife. However, fans have been waiting to see Alia and Ranbir together in the fantasy action film.

Credits :Hindustan Times

