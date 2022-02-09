Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi invites you to 'Dholida' with her as first song releases tomorrow; WATCH
The teaser of the song was shared by Alia on her Instagram handle. The video opens with the actress, clad in a white saree and bold makeup, gajra in hair, walking in the center and dancing with other women. The song is sung by Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada. And the lyrics are written by Kumar. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and is releasing on February 25 in theatres.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer introduces Alia as a respected and commanding figure. She even contests elections against arch rival, played by another brothel owner Rasiyabai (Vijay Raaz), who refuses to let go of her command over Kamathipura.
Watch the teaser here:
To note, the film is based on the book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” written by S. Hussain Zaidi. It is about the rise of a simple girl from Kamathipura who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. Apart from the lead actress, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz will also be seen in the film.
