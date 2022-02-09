Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi invites you to 'Dholida' with her as first song releases tomorrow; WATCH

Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited films of the year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Recently, the makers released the trailer leaving everyone in awe of Alia Bhatt’s performance. She is essaying the tutorial role of Gangubai Kathiawadi. To maintain the curiosity level among the fans, the makers are releasing the first track of the film titled ‘Dholida’ tomorrow. The song features Alia Bhatt and it looks like the song a foot-tapping number.

The teaser of the song was shared by Alia on her Instagram handle. The video opens with the actress, clad in a white saree and bold makeup, gajra in hair, walking in the center and dancing with other women. The song is sung by Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada. And the lyrics are written by Kumar. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role and is releasing on February 25 in theatres.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer introduces Alia as a respected and commanding figure. She even contests elections against arch rival, played by another brothel owner Rasiyabai (Vijay Raaz), who refuses to let go of her command over Kamathipura.