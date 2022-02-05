Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi thanks fans for showering love on trailer: Chand pe chaar chand laga diya

On Friday, after a long wait, fans saw the magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the Gangubai Kathaiwadi trailer featuring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz and it reminded us all of the beauty of Indian cinema. Fans also loved the impactful performance of Alia as Gangubai Kathaiwadi and showered love on the trailer. Many celebs including Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and even Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor loved her work in the same and expressed it. Now, thanking all, Alia has expressed her gratitude in a post.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Alia shared an unseen still from Ganguabai Kathiawadi and expressed how happy she was with all the love that was showered on the trailer. Keeping the spirit of Gangubai in her tweet as well, Alia wrote, "Chand pe chaar chand laga diya aapke pyaar ne." The 28-year-old actress managed to wow netizens with her performance in the trailer as well as her look as Gangubai Kathiawadi. This is Alia's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Have a look:

The trailer also showcased Ajay and Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's novel, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and will also star Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Varun Kapoor and Indira Tiwari. The story revolves around Gangubai who is a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. Alia's film will also premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. It also is all set to release in Hindi and Telugu on February 25, 2022.

