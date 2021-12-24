Alia Bhatt gets goofy with her girl gang at friend’s wedding celebration; Dishes out major BFF goals

Alia Bhatt is quite close to her girl gang and doesn’t miss a chance to spend some quality time with them as and when possible. Recently, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress made the headlines as her pics from close friend Meghna Goyal’s wedding celebrations went viral on social media. Alia was indeed dishing out the perfect bridesmaid goals as she was seen enjoying every bit of the celebrations. And now we have got our hands on new pics from Meghna’s wedding party wherein Alia is seen having fun with her girl gang.

The pics were shared by bride Meghna Goyal wherein Alia and her girl gang, which also include Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan and Shaheen Bhatt were seen having a gala time as they posed together for the camera. Shelling out major BFF goals, Alia and her girl gang were seen trying different poses and were going all goofy with each other. From pouts to smile and countless special memories, these pics of the ladies are bound to make you nostalgic about your girl gang. On the other hand, Shaheen also shared some beautiful selfies with her darling sister Alia wherein the latter looked stunning in her luscious lemon coloured dress.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pics here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently looking forward to the release of SS Rajamouli’s much talked about magnum opus RRR. Besides, she is working on Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and will also be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.