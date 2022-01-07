Alia Bhatt gets love from Neetu Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & Arjun Kapoor on NEW pics snapped by Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt delighted her fans when she dropped a series of new photos on Friday. But it was all the more special as the actress credited the photos to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The duo had recently gone for a New Year's vacation and spent some time in the wild. Sharing photos from their getaway, Alia revealed that Ranbir snapped some picture perfect shots of her.

She captioned her latest post, "casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills." Alia's photos seem to have smitten Ranbir Kapoor's mum Neetu Kapoor who dropped a heart and lovestruck emoji in the comments section. Alia also received some love from Anushka Sharma who dropped a series of heart emojis in the comments section.

Then there was Arjun Kapoor who commented, "#phirseuddchale (clapping hand emojis)." While we try to decode that, celeb stylish Tanya Ghavri gushed over Alia's dimples.

Earlier, wishing her fans a Happy New Year, Alia had shared photos from the trip featuring Ranbir. She had written, "giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year."

Ranbir and Alia are most likely to tie the knot in the second half of 2022.

