Alia Bhatt gets love from Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor on her birthday; PIC
Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, took to social media to wish Alia Bhatt on her birthday. The veteran actor posted a throwback picture with Alia on her Instagram stories and penned a beautiful message for her. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful inside out,” wrote the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actress.
Credits: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
