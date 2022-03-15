Alia Bhatt gets love from Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor on her birthday; PIC

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Mar 15, 2022 12:21 AM IST  |  2.9K
   
News,Ranbir Kapoor,neetu kapoor,alia bhatt
Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, took to social media to wish Alia Bhatt on her birthday. The veteran actor posted a throwback picture with Alia on her Instagram stories and penned a beautiful message for her. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful inside out,” wrote the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actress. 

