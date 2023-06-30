Alia Bhatt gets special gift from Deepika Padukone ahead of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release; Check out

Who says two actresses can never be good friends? Well, these days our Bollywood divas often tend to prove these statements wrong with their loving gestures for each other. The latest names who have given an example of their warm bond on social media yet again are Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. It is not a hidden fact that these two never hesitate in showering love on each other on special occasions. And today, the Gehraiyaan star sent a gift for the Dear Zindagi actress who could not stop herself from flaunting it on the gram.

Deepika Padukone gifts Alia Bhatt

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the gift that she received from Deepika Padukone. In the picture, we can see the actress’ hands that are holding a cosmetic product from Deepika’s cosmetic brand. This picture seems to have been taken in the car and Alia appears to be wearing a white attire. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “thank you for the breeze @deepikapadukone.”

Check it out:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Talking about her work front, apart from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani in the pipeline. With this film, Karan Johar will be returning to the director’s chair after a hiatus of almost 7 years. This film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Now that Alia is back from Dubai, we can expect some promotions for the film. It will release on July 28. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

Talking about Deepika Padukone, she has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in the pan-India film Project K which will also star Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. She also has the official Hindi remake of The Intern with Big B.

