Alia Bhatt gets spotted in comfy casuals on Monday morning; Fans wonder what is brewing

Alia Bhatt has become the most-talked-about celebrity in B-town owing to the birth of her child, Raha, and how well she is balancing her career along with newly embraced motherhood. Recently, the actress turned heads at the star-studded NMACC gala. While she turned up in a shimmery saree, the Disco Deewane star stunned in a white mini dress for the after-party. She also got the netizens talking after a video surfaced online that shows Alia matching steps to the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu.

Alia Bhatt spotted in casuals

After all the craziness of the NMACC gala, the actress was spotted on Monday morning resuming work. The paparazzi spotted the actress leaving her car and entering a vanity van. Alia flaunted comfortable casuals as she sported an oversized tee shirt and trousers. Her funky shades and low bun completed the look. For a change, fans liked the no-makeup laidback look of the actress. As the paparazzi clicked her, Alia flashed a bright smile at them.

While the video shows Alia entering the minivan without uttering a word to the paparazzi, it left the fans wondering what she is up to. Some netizens also commented on how Alia transformed herself so quickly after becoming a mother. The comment reads, “Alia doesn't seem to be the mother of a child, she looks like a child herself.” Another wrote, “Alia looks good, hope we catch a glimpse of Baby Raha soon.”

Alia’s NMACC look

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the grand NMACC launch with her mom, dad, and sister. On the first day, she turned heads in a silver embellished saree and opted for a white mini dress during the after-party.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

On the work front, the actress is all set to feature in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has another interesting line-up, Jee Le Zaraa, with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Alia will even mark her Hollywood debut soon, with the Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone.

