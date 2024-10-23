Alia Bhatt gets ‘sustainable queen’ tag as she rewears her Mehendi outfit to Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash; netizens say ‘This is called normalizing’

Alia Bhatt never fails to make a style statement, be it during her appearance at the Met Gala, the Paris Fashion Week, or any other event. The actress also won hearts when she restyled her wedding saree for the National Awards. Once again, Alia has impressed the netizens by rewearing her Mehendi outfit to Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. They gave her the tag of ‘sustainable queen’ and appreciated her efforts to normalize rewearing outfits.

On October 22, 2024, Alia Bhatt arrived at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali bash in the fuchsia pink lehenga she wore for her Mehendi ceremony in 2022. Manish had himself created this custom piece for the actress’ special day as she prepared to wed Ranbir Kapoor.

After the videos of her recent appearance went viral over the internet, netizens couldn’t help but gush over her beauty. They lauded her for promoting sustainability.

One person wrote on X (Twitter), “Is Alia repeating her mehendi outfit?? Love that! She has reworn both of her wedding outfits. Love when celebs do that and promote sustainability.”

Another user stated, “Alia repeat her mehndi outfit too cute. Dis is message to all young gals invest properly and reused your outfit is also in Trend… she is real influencer.”

A netizen said, “Nobody does sustainable fashion better than her,” while another called her “Our sustainable queen.”

A tweet read, “She’s wearing her mehendi outfit so beautiful.”

Many users also flooded the comments section under a video on Instagram. One person shared, “I love when celebs rewear dresses, this is called normalizing.” Another comment stated, “Good at least people following them will normalize this..else middle class people will end up buying clothes unnecessarily..”

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt’s Mehendi outfit is already a sustainable piece as it contains scraps from her earlier outfits and detailing from Manish Malhotra’s archives.

Alia was accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt to the Diwali bash. Many other Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, and more attended the grand celebration in ethnic ensembles.

