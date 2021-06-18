Alia Bhatt gets into work mode post unlock as she kicks off 'prep' for Darlings

After the COVID 19 lockdown restrictions were eased out, Alia Bhatt began her preparations for 'Darlings' which happens to be her first production. Alia will star in the film with Shefali Shah and it's being co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

Over the past few weeks, lockdown restrictions were put in place owing to the second wave of COVID 19 and it had also impacted Bollywood film shoots. Now, as things are getting back on track and restrictions have gone down, actors too are getting back in work mode. Speaking of this, recently gave us a glimpse of what she has begun working on post the lockdown restrictions were lifted. The star seems to be all set to kick off preps for her debut production, Darlings.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a glimpse of the script of her film Darlings and expressed that she is in prep mode for the same. The film was announced earlier this year and it is touted to be the story of a mother-daughter and the situations that they encounter in life. The film marks Alia's debut production under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions. It also is being co-produced by . When Alia recovered from COVID 19, she had shared a video where she was seen going through the script of the film. Now, as she resumes prep, she teased fans with a glimpse of her prepping session.

Darlings also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. It is directed by Jasmeet K Reen. Just yesterday, Alia was snapped in the city after a meeting at Dharma Productions. The star was seen keeping it casual as she headed out in the city for work.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is all set to release this year. Besides this, she also has Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.

