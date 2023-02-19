Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her ‘Sunday binge’ plans; Find out what’s on her watchlist-PIC

The weekend is here, and for most of us, Sundays are all about lounging on a sofa and watching binge-worthy shows and movies. It’s the perfect way to unwind, and guess what? Alia Bhatt thinks so too! The actress was spotted at a dubbing studio on Sunday morning. After finishing her work, the actress returned home, and is all set to enjoy a relaxed day by binge-watching Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer web series The Night Manager!

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram story to share a picture, giving a glimpse of her Sunday binge plans. The picture shared by the actress shows The Night Manager playing on the television screen. The thrilling four-episode series stars Aditya Roy Kapur , Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala debuted on February 17th, and it is the official Hindi remake of the British TV series of the same name, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. Sharing the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Sunday binge,” and added a gif that featured a panda sitting on a couch. Check out her Instagram story below.

Alia Bhatt spotted outside a dubbing studio

This morning, Alia Bhatt was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. Looks like she arrived for work immediately post her workout, and was seen rocking a sporty look. Alia wore a black and grey zipper, along with matching tights, and had her hair tied up in a half ponytail.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.