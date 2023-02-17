Alia Bhatt gives a shoutout to 'friends' Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif: 'They've done extremely well..'

Alia Bhatt, the talented actress is currently going through an excellent phase both personally and professionally. The Bollywood star, who was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, is set to be active in her career with back-to-back projects, post her maternity break. Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022, has made it clear that she gives equal importance to family and career. Interestingly, the actress who has always been vocal about her contemporaries and appreciated their work recently heaped praises on her friends Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Alia gives shoutout to 'friends' Deepika and Katrina