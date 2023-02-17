Alia Bhatt gives a shoutout to 'friends' Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif: 'They've done extremely well..'
Alia Bhatt gave a major shoutout to her 'friends' Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in a recent interview, for doing extremely well for themselves and showing courage.
Alia Bhatt, the talented actress is currently going through an excellent phase both personally and professionally. The Bollywood star, who was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, is set to be active in her career with back-to-back projects, post her maternity break. Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022, has made it clear that she gives equal importance to family and career. Interestingly, the actress who has always been vocal about her contemporaries and appreciated their work recently heaped praises on her friends Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.
Alia gives shoutout to 'friends' Deepika and Katrina
In a recent interview with She The People, Alia Bhatt gave a major shoutout to her friends and contemporary actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, for the sheer courage they have shown when it comes to career and business choices.
Alia Bhatt's work front
The talented actress will resume the shooting of her highly anticipated project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, immediately after her maternity break. After filming for the pending portions of Karan Johar's romantic drama which marks her reunion with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh, the actress is expected to kickstart the shooting of Jee Le Zaraa. The upcoming road movie, which is helmed by Farhan Akhtar features Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif, in the lead roles.
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...Read more