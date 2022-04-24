Alia Bhatt gives girl next door vibes in a blue mini dress, gets snapped post ad shoot in Mumbai; PICS

The newlywed Alia Bhatt is glowing and how these days. It is always a delight for the paps and her fans to spot her in the city. Well, after her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor the actress seems to have gotten back to her busy schedule and is finishing her work commitments one by one. She recently flew to Rajasthan to complete a schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. And today, Mrs Kapoor was snapped in the city after she wrapped up an ad shoot in the city.

In the pictures her glow is visible and you cannot miss that smile on her face. Alia Bhatt looks lovely in a blue coloured mini dress. With minimal makeup on, her hair tied in a bun the actress completed her look with a white fur flip flops. The actress stepped out of her vanity van and walked toward her car. She was accompanied by her staff members and before sitting in her car, Alia made sure to smile and pose for the paps.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, today morning it seemed as if Alia Bhatt was missing her hubby Ranbir Kapoor hence she shared a screenshot of their new song from Brahmastra, Kesariya and revealed that she was listening to that song.

For the unversed, as a wedding gift for the newlyweds, the director of Brahmastra and Ranbir and Alia’s BFF Ayan Mukerji released a small portion of the song. Ever since it has been released fans have been going gaga over it. The film is all set to release this year in September and we bet fans are very excited to see the real-life couple romancing on-screen.

