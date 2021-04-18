Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of crazy times with Arjun Kapoor as 2 States completes 7 years: Only love to share

2 States completes 7 years of release and Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of BTS videos on her Instagram where she is having a great time shooting with Arjun Kapoor and Abhishek Varman.

and led a love story about two lovers and their families from diametrically opposite regions of North Indian and South India who struggle to tie the knot together in a film called 2 States. The film came out in 2014 and it became the love story of the year by clocking a little over 100 crores on the box office. 2 States was based on Chetan Bhagat’s bestseller novel of the same name and it was directed by a debutant called Abhishek Varman.

As 2 States completes 7 years of release, Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes footage from the film. Both Alia and Arjun can be seen having fun with the director during the Holi-based song shoot of their song Offo. Arjun and Alia are senior to Abhishek and as they are trying to distract him, he goes back to see his frame. Alia wrote the caption on her post, “Only love to share, 7 Years of 2 States.” During the shoot, Arjun is colored in red and he is trying to put that color on Abhishek as well.

Click on the link to see the full video:

Alia Bhatt is awaiting a possibly exciting year as three of the year’s biggest potential releases include her name. Alia is playing the central character in Sanjay Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and the film’s trailer got universally loved by the audience. She is portraying a supporting character in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and her look as Sita got adored by the fans all over the country. A long time in the making, Brahamastra directed by Ayan Mukherjee co-starring and Amitabh Bachchan may release at the end of the year.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

