Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her early morning workout as she hangs out with ‘some weighties’

is known as one of the best actresses in the Hindi Film Industry due to her hard work, talent and determination. The actress has grabbed a lot of attention with her impressive line of work and it is always a treat to watch her on the silver screen. Besides, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is also known for her dedication with which she gets into the skin of the character. Alia has also been a fitness icon and makes sure to hit the gym regularly.

And as the weekend is around the corner, Alia made sure to dash into it with a rigorous workout. In fact, the Student of the Year actress also gave a glimpse of her early morning workout. Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a monochromatic pic of herself from the gym wherein she was seen dressed in a tank top and jeggings and tied her hair in a high pony. It was a mirror selfie wherein the actress was seen posing along with the weights. Alia captioned the image as, “Hangies with some weighties”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

Meanwhile, Alia has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She is currently in Hyderabad to shoot for a song for SS Rajamouli’s RRR which also stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and in the lead. Besides, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with . This isn’t all. Her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi is also among the most anticipated movies.

