Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her lazy Monday morning with pet Edward; PIC

Alia Bhatt is one of the actresses who is quite active on social media. From sharing selfies to updates about the movies, red carpet pics, on set pics and mushy posts for her loved ones, each of Alia Bhatt’s posts are loved by fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia shared a glimpse of her lazy Monday morning.

In the pic, Alia was seen lying on a bed with her cat Edward. She was dressed in a Selvyt shirt and was flaunting a no make up look. She had kept her tresses open and appeared to be in a lazy mood. On the other hand, Edward also appeared to be in a sleepy mode. Looks like the Monday blues had already taken over Alia and her furry angel. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress captioned the image as, “IRL (in real life)”. Soon Alia’s mother Soni Razdan took to the comment section and wrote, “Oh Eddie in the beddie with sweetie”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen launching the motion poster of her much awaited Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli directorial RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. This isn’t all. Alia is also working on Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.