Alia Bhatt gives major cat-mom goals as she snuggles with Edward in green Anarkali suit; PIC

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema. She is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. It is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. After getting delayed multiple times, it is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film also stars her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

Alia's love for her cats is no secret. She owns a pet cat named Edward and often treats fans with adorable glimpses. Speaking of which, just a while ago, Alia took to her Instagram story and shared a pur-fect picture with her pet cat. She showcased her latest traditional look for promoting Brahmastra as she looked stunning in a dark green Anarkali suit and layered it with a deep blue dupatta. Alia tied her hair in a bun and added gajra to it. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also chose long earrings to style the Indian ethnic look.

Check out Alia Bhatt's PIC:

Earlier today, Alia, Ranbir, and Ayan Mukerji were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek blessings ahead of Brahmastra's release. The film is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, and bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.

Apart from this, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and a Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor channel their inner Isha and Shiva in traditional attires; PHOTOS