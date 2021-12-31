Alia Bhatt gives New Year 2022 some ‘hakuna matata energy’, drops UNSEEN pic of BF Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the hottest couples of Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. The couple often makes heads turn with their pictures on social media. Recently, the love birds were spotted at Mumbai airport heading for their vacation. As we are just a few hours away from welcoming 2022, Alia has dropped some amazing pictures of her and RK and some wildlife and has wished her fans and followers a happy new year.