Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into her phone’s wallpaper; Fans suspect it’s a pic with Ranbir Kapoor

This video of Alia Bhatt holding her phone gives us a sneak-peek into her mobile’s wallpaper and fans suspect it is Ranbir Kapoor.

Last night, was snapped at the special screening of Kiara Advani’s Guilty wherein Alia had come to support her BFF, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who too stars in the film. Now at the screening of the film, Alia Bhatt arrived with mother Soni Razdan, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and the trio happily posed for the paparazzi but amidst all the clicks, what caught our attention was Alia Bhatt’s phone wallpaper. That’s right!

When Alia Bhatt was walking towards the theatre, it so happened that her mobile phones light was on, and thanks to the preying eyes of the paparazzi, they captured a video of the phone, and if we have a closer look at the wallpaper, we can see the photo of a boy and a girl, and as soon as the video was posted online, fans started leaving comments suspecting the wallpaper to be that of and Alia Bhatt.

Since the past few months, reports have been rife that lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot in December, however, when this Brahmastra actress was asked about the wedding deets, she had dismissed all such rumours as she said that every week, there is a new wedding date. On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank, and currently, she is shooting for Ayan Mukerhi’s Brahmastra, which will see her share screen space with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Also, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sadak 2, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Check out the video of Alia Bhatt and her phone's wallpaper here:

