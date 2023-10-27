Alia Bhatt gives sneak peek into WhatsApp chat with sister Shaheen about their shared love for food

Actress Alia Bhatt is one of the most versatile actresses in the Bollywood industry. After making her debut in 2012’s Student of the Year, the actress starred in films including Highway, 2 States, and more. Notably, her film Gangubai Kathiawadi also led to her being felicitated with the Best Actress honor at the 69th National Film Awards recently.

While she has been on a success spree professionally, on the personal front, the actress has a deep bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and recently, she also shared a screenshot of her sisterly conversation with Shaheen over food. Check it out inside!

Alia Bhatt drops glimpse of ‘foodie’ conversation with sister Shaheen Bhatt

The Bhatt sisters are adored by many, and the duo never fails to showcase their love for one another. Recently, the Darlings actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a screenshot of her and Shaheen chatting on WhatsApp about what to eat.

The chat shows Alia texting her sister, “I’m trying to think. But I can’t. Maybe poha,” to which Shaheen responded, saying, “You’ll eat it also and be like not worth it. Maybe I suggest, dahi chawal and aloo fry.” The conversation continued as Alia texted her back, “Okay that’s hot”, and received a reply from Shaheen, who said, “And poha for brekkie.”

Sharing their ‘foody’ conversation, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Just an example of how much I rely on my sister…”

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt has carved an identity for herself through movies including Brahmastra, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and many more. She also stepped into the Hollywood industry with Heart of Stone, wherein she essayed the role of Keya Dhawan.

Notably, her hard work paid off when she was felicitated with the Best Actress honor at the 69th National Film Awards for her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, which had an OTT release in 2022.

Next, the actress has a string of films lying in her kitty. After collaborating with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she will reunite with him in their upcoming project, Baiju Bawra. Notably, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali creation is said to be a musical period drama.

Bhatt’s upcoming ventures also include Jigra, Jee Le Zaraa, and a YRF spy film.

