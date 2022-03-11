Alia Bhatt gives us major retro vibes with her black and red maxi dress, gets clicked in the city; PICS

Alia Bhatt is one of the popular and most followed actresses of Bollywood. Fans always adore her fashion sense and even her performance. Currently, she is basking in the success of her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has been keeping herself busy promoting the film. However, the actress was spotted today in the city. She stepped out for a shoot in Mumbai's suburbs. The actress was looking extremely pretty as she made her way out of the vanity van. She opted for a red colour dress.

The actress was wearing a red and black colour dress. Alia was clicked from a distance and was seen coming out of the vanity van. Her hair was styled in bun style and was giving us a retro vibe. Her makeup was kept to minimalistic and applied red lipstick. Well, she was heading for the shoot so did not wear a mask. Yesterday, the actress had shared pictures of eating a burger and fries as she celebrates the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has entered the 100 crores club.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, “Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia.” The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Take a look at the photos here:

Alia will soon be seen in RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zaraa.

