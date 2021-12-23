Alia Bhatt GLISTENS in one shoulder mini dress for RRR promotions on The Kapil Sharma Show; PHOTOS

Actress Alia Bhatt has been setting social media on fire over the past few days with her stylish looks. The popular star is busy with the promotions of her film, RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan and every time she has stepped out, Alia has managed to steal the show with her looks. On Thursday, Alia was set to promote RRR on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and once again, she nailed her chic look in a gorgeous dress.

As Alia decked up in her vanity van, she stepped out to pose for the paparazzi. Keeping her distance from the photographers, Alia smiled and posed. The RRR actress looked all charged up to promote the magnum opus with director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the comedy show. In the photos, Alia is seen clad in a neon yellow shimmery, one-shoulder mini dress. With it, she teamed up white heels. Her hair was neatly tied up in a ponytail and makeup was spot on.

Take a look:

Last evening, Alia was snapped at the red carpet for 83 and there too, she stunned in a sleeveless shimmery mini dress. The actress seems to be loving the dresses and well, we're certainly not complaining as Alia is winning with them one look at a time.

Talking about her films, Alia is all set to be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is all set to release in theatres in multiple languages on January 7, 2021. Apart from this, Alia also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is all set to release on September 9, 2022. Besides this, she has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. It will release on February 10, 2023.

