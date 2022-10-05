Alia Bhatt glows in yellow Anarkali as she poses with Shaheen Bhatt and others at her baby shower; PIC

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, are expecting their first child. The actress is having her baby shower ceremony today. Family members and friends have started arriving for the function. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, late Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi and others were spotted arriving at their home Vastu. It is also the same place where Alia and Ranbir’s wedding took place in April. Ahead of the function, Anushka Ranjan, who is the best friend of Raazi actress, took to her Instagram handle to share the first picture of the mother-to-be from her ceremony. Anushka Ranjan shared Alia Bhatt’s look

Anushka Ranjan took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Alia Bhatt and her girl gang posing in style. Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in an all-yellow attire. She donned a bright yellow suit and a yellow dupatta with a golden border. She left her hair open and wore a golden chocker necklace and maang tika with minimal makeup. Alia completed her look with golden flats. Next to her stood her sister Shaheen Bhatt who looked pretty in a Pink suit and sheer dupatta and Anushka who stunned in a blue kurta and white cigarette pants. We have to admit that the pregnancy glow on Alia’s face is unmissable. Check out Alia Bhatt’s picture: