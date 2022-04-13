Alia Bhatt's glow is unmissable in new PIC from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets; Ranveer Singh smiles

Alia Bhatt has been all over the news because of her upcoming wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Amid the exciting buzz about the big Bollywood shaadi of the year, social media is filled with pictures, updates, and fans’ posts for the star couple. Speaking of which, some time back, new pictures of Alia and her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-actor Ranveer Singh has surfaced on social media, from the sets of the movie. The to-be-bride’s glow is absolutely unmissable.

A few moments back, producer Vaseem Qureshi took to his Instagram space and shared a couple of pictures that he clicked with Alia and Ranveer on the sets of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia is seen dressed in comfortable casuals, with minimal makeup on. She smiles at the camera as she poses for the picture. Qureshi also shared a picture with Ranveer. The Padmaavat actor was seen dressed in a bright yellow and black outfit. He too posed for the picture.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after a hiatus of 5 years. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, it also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors last year and is slated to release theatrically on the 10th of February, 2023.

Meanwhile, Alia is gearing up to exchange vows with beau Ranbir on the 15th of April. The pre-wedding festivities will begin from the 13th of April. While the Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail party will be held at the Kapoors’ ancestral RK house in Chembur, the wedding is slated to take place at the Ranbir’s residence in Vastu building in Mumbai’s Bandra.

