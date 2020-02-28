Alia Bhatt goes the desi way as she adds a bindi to her ethnic attire and obliges a fan with a photo

Alia Bhatt's bindi on her ethnic attire is all things love! The actress recently obliged a fan with a picture and she looks stunning as she goes the desi way.

is one of the prettiest actresses in the Hindi cinema. The young starlet proved her mettle in the field of acting in her initial films itself. Alia received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her incredible performance in Highway. Despite being two films old in the industry, she was nominated for the Filmfare Best Actress Award. A perfect blend of beauty and talent, Alia took over the screen with her next film 2 States. We all know that she looked out of the world gorgeous in the cinematic adaptation of the Chetan Bhagat novel, a role because of which she is woman crush for many girls.

Be it pretty dresses or ethnic kurtas, Alia Bhatt's style game has always been on point. Recently, the actress once again chose to go the desi way as she added a bindi to her ethnic attire and obliged a fan with a photo. Alia wore an all white ensemble comprising a kurta and palazzo pants. She left her curls loose and carried them with grace. Alia Bhatt added a bindi to her ethnic outfit that stole all the limelight.

Check it out:

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen starring opposite beau in Brahmastra. She will also feature in 's magnum opus Takht and in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. Alia has also been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and for another untitled project with the filmmaker. 2020 seems like a busy year for Alia Bhatt while she also has plans for the next year.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's dolled up picture with her best friend makes us wish the wedding season was here; Check it out

Credits :Instagram

Read More