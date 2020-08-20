  1. Home
Alia Bhatt goes ‘Uff’ as sister Shaheen posts photos of their cats and fans love them as well

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank, and next, she will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.
A few days back, the makers of Sadak 2 dropped the trailer of the film online, for the film releases digitally on August 28, 2020, and soon after, Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur achieved a rare feat of becoming the second-most "disliked" video in the entire world. That’s right! Also, yesterday, the makers of the film dropped the second song of the film titled Ishq Kamaal. That said, today, when Alia Bhatt’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, posted a photo of their cats on Instagram, Alia was quick to comment as she wrote, “Uff”. While the photos had the cats posing for the camera, the caption read, “If cats could talk - they wouldn’t.”

Also, a few days back, Alia Bhatt and beau Ranbir Kapoor were snapped at Sanjay Dutt’s residence as they went to meet the actor after he was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer. While Alia has worked with Sanjay Dutt in Sadak 2, Ranbir Kapoor has essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic titled Sanju and since the two share a great rapport with Sanjay, they met him after they heard of his health condition.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank, and next, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.  

