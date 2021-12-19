Alia Bhatt in a golden lehenga will take your breath away as she preps to promote RRR; PIC

Alia Bhatt is one stunning actress and there is no denying this fact. The actress has been making headlines for a few days now as she and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor came ahead to launch the teaser of Brahmastra. Their crackling chemistry stole the limelight. Well, Alia is also promoting her first Pan Indian film RRR for a few days now. Today, yet again there is a mega event of RRR in Mumbai for which the actress is all decked up. We bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her once you look at her picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, makeup artist Puneet B Saini, shared a picture of Alia Bhatt slaying in a golden lehenga. Alia looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this traditional attire. She wore a golden blouse and a golden netted lehenga with designs on it. She also took a golden velvet dupatta with heavy shiny border work. Alia left her hair open and completed her look with big golden jhumka’s. Sharing this picture, Punnet wrote, “Absolutely Stunning!!!! The Beautiful Alia Bhatt … Tonight for the RRR Mega Event in Mumbai.”

Take a look:

Last week, Alia was in New Delhi for the launch of the Brahmastra motion poster launch along with boyfriend and co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The motion poster launch was a success as the actors interacted with their fans. The first look of Ranbir as Shiva also was well received.

She also recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that also stars Ranveer Singh in a pivotal role and will be directed by Karan Johar.

