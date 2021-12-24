Alia Bhatt is a gorgeous nari in saree with a gajra on Bigg Boss 15 for RRR promotion; PHOTOS

The past few days have been full of surprises for Alia Bhatt fans as the actress has been busy with the promotions of her film RRR and while at it, she has been killing it with her looks. On Friday, once again, Alia shelled out 'desi girl' vibes as she oozed elegance in a saree during RRR promotions on the sets of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. The actress has been nailing look after look during the promotions of the film and well, today's attire seems to have been loved by all.

In the photos, Alia is seen clad in a yellow and maroon bandini saree. The RRR star is also seen teaming up a beautiful pair of jhumki earrings with her look. To add desi vibes to her look, Alia added a bindi on her forehead with minimal make up. Her hair was tied up on a perfect bun that was complete with a gajra. As Alia posed for paps, she managed to leave everyone mesmerised with her smile. Alia is also seen posing with SS Rajamouli in one of the photos.

Take a look:

In RRR, Alia will be seen as Sita. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead and it is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is all set to release in multiple languages on January 7, 2022. The promotions of the film are in full swing.

Meanwhile, Alia also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The film has been in the news recently as the motion poster was launched in New Delhi and Hyderabad. It is all set to release on September 9, 2022. Besides this, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as well. It also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. It will release on February 10, 2023.

Also Read|Ranbir Kapoor holds Alia Bhatt by her waist, escorts her safely to their car, saving from crowd; VIDEO