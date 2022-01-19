Alia Bhatt is the gorgeous sunshine girl with flower power in new pics; Don't miss Arjun Kapoor's reaction

Wednesday came with a visual treat for Alia Bhatt's fans as the actress dropped gorgeous glimpses of her tryst in the garden. The Raazi star shared pretty photos of soaking in the sunshine and hanging out in the garden with flowers. Alia's pretty photos didn't just leave fans impressed but even celebs like Arjun Kapoor could not resist commenting on them. The actress had been in the headlines recently when she shared gorgeous photos from her New Year vacay with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

On Wednesday, Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos as she hung out in the sun and with a flower. In the photos, Alia is seen clad in a white and peach tie-dye top with golden hoop earrings. Her hair was left open and as she soaked in the natural vibes, Alia struck several poses with a yellow flower in her garden. Sharing the photos, Alia captioned it as, "hangies with the sun & this flower."

Have a look:

As soon Alia shared the photos, fans began showering her with love. Many loved her pretty look and left heart emoticons in the comments. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "In da Baug !!!" Alia's friend Orhan wrote, "(flower emoji) are heavens kisses." Recently, Alia's sister Shaheen had shared a sunkissed photo of the two hanging out together and it went viral in no time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia's film RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR was postponed owing to the third wave of COVID 19. Apart from this, Alia also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She also is working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

