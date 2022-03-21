Alia Bhatt grins as Ranbir Kapoor tells paparazzi 'chalte hue pictures aur better lagte hai' at airport; WATCH

On Monday morning, the paparazzi spotted Bollywood's power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jetting out of the city together. The couple didn't just opt for casual looks but also matched the colour of their tees in their airport look. Ranbir and Alia were snapped while walking towards the airport gate and as usual, the paps asked them to stop and pose near their car. However, Ranbir had a hilarious reply for the paps to the request to stop and pose.

In the video, we can see the paparazzi asking Ranbir and Alia to stop for photos. However, Ranbir could be seen telling them that they are already walking slow. On hearing this, Alia laughed and turned her face away from the cameras. Once again, when the paps requested Alia and Ranbir to stop, Ranbir told them that photos come better when one is walking. He said, "Chalte huye pictures aur better aate hai, haina?" To this, a pap replied and praised RK's airport look. The couple posed at the airport gate and then left. Ranbir was seen in a white tee and black bottom while Alia opted for blue distressed jeans and white tee with a cat print on it.

See Ranbir and Alia's airport video:

Recently, Alia was in New Delhi for the promotions of her film RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and Aamir Khan. The photos and videos of Alia chilling with the RRR gang and Aamir have been going viral on social media. This week, Alia also returned from the Maldives birthday vacay with her mum Soni Razdan and mum Shaheen Bhatt. Ranbir, on the other hand, was busy shooting for Shraddha Kapoor co-starrer.

On the work front, Alia's first look from Brahmastra was unveiled by Ayan Mukerji last week on her birthday. She will be seen in the film with Ranbir. The film is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

