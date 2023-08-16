Alia Bhatt gushes over Elvish Yadav’s ‘systum’; here’s how the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner reacted

Alia Bhatt who recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, hosted an interactive session on Instagram on August 16. The actress received various types of questions such as how she deals with toxicity, handles work and baby Raha as a new mom, what's the best quality of her husband Ranbir Kapoor, etc. During the interactive session, Alia was asked to share some words for Elvish Yadav who became the first-ever wild card entrant to win the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Read below to know what the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress shared about the winner and how Elvish reacted to it.

Alia Bhatt gushes over Elvish Yadav's 'systum'

During the recent interactive session on Instagram, Alia Bhatt was asked to share some words for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav. The fan's question read, "Elvish Yadav K Bare M Kuch Ho Jaye" and Alia replied, "Systummm" and added five red heart emojis.

A while ago, Elvish took to his Instagram Stories and reacted to Alia gushing over his famous 'systum.' Reposting the actress's reaction, Yadav wrote, "I Love U" and added three hand-heart emojis.

Have a look:

On August 14, Elvihs emerged as the winner of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. He lifted the winning trophy, making Abhishek Malhan the first runner-up. Taking to his Instagram, Yadav shared a picture of himself holding the trophy close to his heart and captioned it, "Elvish Army Is The Best. #ElvishYadav #ElvishYadav."

Advertisement

Speaking about the interactive session held by Alia, a fan asked her how she handles work and baby Raha Kapoor as a new mother. The actress wrote, "Parenting is a lifelong role.. I don't think you can ever have all the answers or be perfect.. all I strive to do is live each day with love and only love .. because there's no such thing as too much love" and added a smile.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently basking in the success of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh. The film marks one of the blockbusters and was released on July 28. The cast also includes veteran actors such as Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reveals how she handles work and baby Raha as new mom; talks about dealing with toxicity