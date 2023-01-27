Alia Bhatt had a ‘blast’ watching Pathaan; Here’s what she has to say about Shah Rukh Khan starrer

The Pathaan fever seems to have gripped everyone. It has just been 2 days since the release of this much-awaited film of 2023 and the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer is already breaking records. With the videos that are going viral from several theatres, we can only say that fans are loving Pathaan and everything about the film. Well, the craze to watch SRK on the silver screen after almost 4 years is not only amongst his fans but also among several Bollywood celebrities who made sure to watch the film over the weekend. Actors like Hrithik Roshan took to their social media to praise the film and the latest name to get added to this list is that of Alia Bhatt. Alia Bhatt praises Pathaan

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a poster of Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It appears that the actress got to watch the film and literally had a blast. Sharing this poster she wrote, “Because love always wins. What a blast!!!” Last night, Hrithik Roshan too reviewed Pathaan. The celebrated superstar, who played the role of Kabir in one of YRF's earlier spy thrillers, War, recently watched Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film and posted his reviews on his official Twitter handle. "What a trip. Incredible vision, some never seen before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises, and twists all the way thru. Sid you have done it again, Adi your courage astounds me. Congrats Shahrukh, Deepika, John n the entire team. #pathaan," wrote Hrithik Roshan in his post. Check out Alia Bhatt’s story:

About YRF's spy universe For the unversed, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has successfully established a spy universe with the Salman Khan starring Tiger film series, and War, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Now, the spy universe has extended with the release of its new installment, Pathaan. More films are getting ready under the spy universe, including Tiger 3 which is currently under production, and War 2, which is expected to have an official launch very soon. Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan has completely raised expectations over the upcoming instalments in the franchise.

