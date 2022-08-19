Alia Bhatt had the most epic reaction to Ranbir Kapoor making fun of her weight gain during pregnancy; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are enjoying one of the best phases of their lives. These two will soon become parents and fans cannot wait to welcome the Kapoor junior. But before that can happen, their another baby, Brahmastra is all geared up for the release. Alia and Ranbir along with Ayan are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. Recently, these three got together and interacted with the fans. But what caught our attention was the Sanju actor making fun of his wife.

Ranbir Kapoor making fun of Alia Bhatt

During the fan interaction, fans asked them why are they not extensively promoting the film and why are they not everywhere. Alia Bhatt replied, “humlog karenge, aise kuch nahi hai. But ya if you are asking why we are not failed everywhere? (We will promote but yes if you are asking why we are not spreading everywhere?) To this, Ranbir Kapoor interrupted and said, “But I can see somebody else phailoed.” The moment Alia heard this, she was shocked and immediately RK said ‘joke’ and then clarified that it was in a cute way.

Click HERE to check out the video:

Dance Ka Bhoot teaser

Two songs from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer have already been released and it has paved the way straight into the hearts of the fans. Both Kesariya and Deva Deva have become the talk of the town and become chartbusters and yesterday the teaser of the third song, Dance Ka Bhoot has been released and we bet fans cannot stop gushing over it.

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse.'

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: Throwback to when Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone sang Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Channa Mereya’