Alia Bhatt had ‘working child’s guilt’ during Heart of Stone shoot; Soni Razdan says she respects her daughter and Raha’s privacy

Alia Bhatt embraced motherhood in 2022 with the birth of her daughter Raha. In the past, the actress has talked about experiencing mom’s guilt. However, in a recent interview, it was revealed that she had a ‘working child’s guilt’ when she was shooting for Heart of Stone.

Meanwhile, Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, shared how she made sure to respect her daughter as well as her granddaughter Raha’s privacy.

Alia Bhatt’s ‘working child’s guilt’ during the Heart of Stone filming

In a recent interview with The Nod Magazine, Soni Razdan shared about Alia Bhatt’s “working child’s guilt,” which she experienced while shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, in London. Alia, who was pregnant during that schedule, revealed she had trouble sleeping for three days. It was due to her intense guilt over possibly not being a good enough daughter.

Soni ji noted that although Alia puts a lot of effort into her mental health, there are times when she worries that she won't be able to answer her phone or pay her parents any attention. "I don't know if it was the hormones, but I remember this overwhelming feeling of love, care, responsibility, worry—all hitting me at once," said Alia.

Soni Razdan on respecting Alia Bhatt and Raha’s privacy

During the same interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that even though her parents have showered her and Ranbir Kapoor with a lot of love since Raha’s birth, they have also given them a great deal of space.

Soni Razdan remarked, “Even when you moved out of the house, I’d never show up to your place without checking with you. And now, with Raha, I do the same. I respect your privacy.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s surprise for their mothers on Mother’s Day 2024

Soni Razdan recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the recent Mother’s Day celebrations. In the picture, she posed alongside her daughters, Alia and Shaheen, her son-in-law, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Expressing gratitude to her children, she wrote, “My loves. Thank you for a wonderful Mothers Day celebration just so warm and fuzzy. We feel so pampered and blessed @aliaabhatt @shaheenb #ranbirkapoor Love you all to the moon and back.”

