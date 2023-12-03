Alia Bhatt, Halle Berry, Gwyneth Paltrow to join 'In-Conversation' at Red Sea International Film Festival 2023

Alia Bhatt, who has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry, is extending her influence globally. Making significant strides on the international stage, Alia has graced the Met Gala, entered Hollywood with Heart of Stone, and secured the role of a brand ambassador for an international luxury brand. Adding another accolade to her list, Alia is set to participate in the renowned 'In-Conversation' sidebar section, alongside other notable names such as Halle Berry and Gwyneth Paltrow, at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Alia Bhatt joins star-studded lineup for ‘In-Conversation’ at Red Sea International Film Festival 2023

As reported by Deadline, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has been included in the prestigious 'In-Conversation' sidebar section at the ongoing third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Notable personalities joining this section also include Halle Berry, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Catherine Martin.

This impressive lineup adds to the star-studded roster of previously announced attendees, including Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Will Smith, Karan Johar, Baz Lurhmann, and others.

According to the portal, Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival, stated in a release that this year's 'In Conversation' lineup features some of the most iconic figures in entertainment globally, each of them being trailblazers in their respective fields.

He went on to say, “They are converging on Jeddah to give festival-goers an insight into their work and inspiration – from multi hyphenate creators who fire our imaginations to actors who light up our screens bringing stories to life – we can’t wait to welcome this group to join us at Red Sea IFF 2023.”

