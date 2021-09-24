Alia Bhatt is a happy bird as she clicks herself with the cloudy sky

is quite active on social media and she never misses a chance to take the internet by a storm with her Instagram posts. While the actress is known for sharing stunning pics from photoshoots and movie announcements, the Student of The Year actress also treats her fans with beautiful selfies. And today was no different as she shared gorgeous selfies of herself enjoying the cloudy weather and her pics are breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

In the pics, Alia Bhatt was dressed in a white t-shirt and had her hair tresses open. She was seen enjoying the breezy weather and was capturing her flawless smile with a selfie. While the actress was all smiles enjoying the weather, the cloudy sky served as a perfect background for the selfie. It was evident that the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was making the most of Mumbai’s cloudy weather. Alia captioned the image as “Floaty”. Soon Naya Naveli Nanda, Anaya Panday and Saba Ali Khan were all hearts for Alia’s smiling selfie and dropped hearts for her.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post here:

Talking about the work front, Alia will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR with , Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ayan Mukerji’s much anticipated Brahmastra which will also star and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Besides, she is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. This isn’t all. Alia will also be seen in directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also have , Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in the lead and it will mark the Raazi star’s second collaboration with the Gully Boy actor.

