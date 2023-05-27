Alia Bhatt has a priceless reaction to Anushka Sharma’s look at Cannes Film Festival; Find out

Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt are two of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Both divas often grab all the limelight either for their professional work or for their personal front. The Chakda Xpress star has been grabbing all the eyeballs for her fashion game at the Cannes Film Festival. The star has made her debut at the prestigious global event and has left all her fans speechless. Even hubby Virat Kohli was left spellbound by her looks. But the one comment which has our attention was that of Alia. Scroll down to read it.

Alia Bhatt comments on Anushka Sharma’s picture

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared her several looks from her debut at the Cannes film festival. The actress looked lovely in her beige embellished off-shoulder gown with delicate 3D flowers, which is custom-made by Richard Quinn, for her debut appearance at the prestigious event. The Band Bajaa Baraat actress completed her look with her signature sleek bun and minimal diamond jewellery by Chopard. Anushka Sharma's sophisticated look for Cannes 2023 has clearly impressed fashion enthusiasts and has earned a big thumbs up. Alia Bhatt took to the comments section and wrote, “stunning you are.”

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the recently released Netflix film Qala, in a cameo appearance. Along with acting, Anushka Sharma is also highly active as a film producer and has bankrolled some notable projects in the past few years including the acclaimed web series Paatal Lok and celebrated films like Bulbbul and Qala. She will soon make a comeback to the big screens with Chakda Xpress, the sports biopic based on the life of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. This year, Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone featuring Gal Gadot.