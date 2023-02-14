Alia Bhatt has a special way of spending her Valentine’s Day and it is not with hubby Ranbir Kapoor; See Pics

Alia Bhatt has had quite a fruitful 2022. From giving a blockbuster at the box office to getting married to welcoming her first child Raha Bhatt Kapoor she has seen a couple of milestones in her life. The actress is quite active on her social media and often shares pictures of her and her family. Today on Valentine’s Day too she shared pictures celebrating her special day but it is not with Ranbir Kapoor. She is having a fun time with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and we are loving the pictures. Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt spend Valentine’s Day

In the first picture, we can see Alia Bhatt clicking a selfie with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia looks cute sans makeup. She has tied a single ponytail and looks cute in a beige-colored satin top. Her sister Shaheen sits beside her and she too can be seen wearing a beige-colored sweater top and blue denim. Both sisters sport bright smiles on their faces and we cannot take their eyes off them. Sharing these pictures, Alia wrote, “Self Carentine.” Check out alia Bhatt’s post:

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects The popular star is expected to resume the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, immediately after her maternity break. The pending portions of Karan Johar's romantic drama which marks Alia's reunion with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh are reportedly getting filmed in Kashmir soon. She is expected to kickstart the shooting of Jee Le Zaraa. The upcoming road movie, which is helmed by Farhan Akhtar features Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif, in the lead roles.

