Alia Bhatt has an epic response to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan breaking Brahmastra’s box office records

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone , and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has not only broken all the box-office records but have also won the hearts of all the fans. The film is being loved by everyone and there is a lot of hype around it even now. Well, yesterday we saw Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan coming together at an event after a long time. As much as the media were excited to see this pair back again, they were even excited to ask these two several questions. One of the questions had to be about SRK and Pathaan breaking the records of their films.

Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham has broken some major box-office records and the film is now inching closer to 300 crores at the Indian box office. Reportedly it is also the fastest 100-crore film in the history of Indian cinema and Pathaan has also broken the record of Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. This film had garnered about 250 crores at the domestic box office. When asked about this, the actress replied that she thinks every movie should break every film’s records and she is very happy with that. She further added, "A film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. These are moment when you are just grateful and pray that yeh hota jaye and hota rahe." Varun agreed to her and added, “Not just grateful, it is also inspirational for all of us.”

Alia Bhatt’s work front

The popular star is expected to resume the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, immediately after her maternity break. The pending portions of Karan Johar's romantic drama which marks Alia's reunion with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh are reportedly getting filmed in Kashmir soon. She is expected to kickstart the shooting of Jee Le Zaraa. The upcoming road movie, which is helmed by Farhan Akhtar features Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif, in the lead roles.

Varun will be next seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor.