Alia Bhatt has been obsessing over these pair of shades and they're pretty cool; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Alia Bhatt's latest obsession seems to have caught our eye. Did you know the actress has a pair of go-to shades and they are uber cute.

Trust to serve style inspiration and the actress rarely disappoints. From glam red carpet looks to street style to comfy airport looks, Alia knows how to get it right. The 'Raazi' actress recently turned 27 and celebrated her birthday with her girl gang on the outskirts of Mumbai. Alia was wished by scores of celebs and industry friends who took to Instagram to share some unseen and special photos of the actress. However, Alia's latest obsession seems to have caught our eye. Did you know the actress has a pair of go-to shades and they are uber cute.

If you have been taking a close look, Alia was seen donning these cool pair of sunglasses for her recent birthday trip as well. Then, we spotted them on the actress in a picture that was widely shared on the Internet. Back in January, too, Alia looked chic when she sported these glasses. Have you guessed as yet?

Well, we're talking about Alia's love for her heart-shaped sunglasses. For her birthday, Alia sported these shades for the video she shot with her friends. had also wished Alia with a photo of her in the pool wearing her favourite eyewear. Don't believe us?

Check out photos and videos of Alia in her hear-shaped glasses below:

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More