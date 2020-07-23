Alia Bhatt has the ‘Best’ reaction to Ranveer Singh’s ‘miss being outdoors selfie’ and we love their banter

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's 2019 film Gully Boy and next, he will be seen in Kabir Khan’s '83 co-starring Deepika Padukone

can brighten up your day by just one social media post and of late, the Padmaavat actor has been posting a host of photos on social media. From showing off his new hairdo, to sharing throwback vacation photos, Ranveer has been on a posting spree and today, he posted a photo from one of his beach vacay but it was his caption that made us go ROFL. Yesterday, Ranveer, who is currently living in self-isolation with his wife , shared a throwback picture of himself from one of his beach vacations. “I love my sofa...par ek 'take-me-back-I-miss-being-outdoors' selfie toh banta hai na," read Ranveer’s caption, and in the photo, Ranveer can be seen sporting a white sleeves t-shirt which he paired with a cool pair of sunglasses and a cap.

Soon after, Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star dropped a fiery emoji in the comments section that wrote, "Best." Well, we totally agree with Alia because we too feel Ranveer aka Gully Boy’s Murad is the BEST. That said, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's 2019 film Gully Boy and next, he will be seen in Kabir Khan’s '83 co-starring Deepika Padukone, and although the film was slated to release earlier this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the film had to postpone its release. Also, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is expected to hit screens on October 2, 2020.

As for Alia Bhatt, she will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathaiwadi and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. Talking about Sadak 2, the film will witness a digital release.

