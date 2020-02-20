Alia Bhatt has the best things to say about Gully Boy co star Ranveer Singh at Filmfare Awards; Watch Video

Alia Bhatt is all praises for her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in her acceptance speech at the Filmfare Awards.

, and the entire team of Gully Boy took over the stage at the 65th Filmfare Awards as the film lifted the black lady 13 times. Out of the 19 nominations received, the Zoya Akhtar directorial took home 13 awards on Saturday evening. Ranveer got awarded as the Best Actor while Zoya Akhtar received the Best Director for Gully Boy. Despite Ranveer Singh playing the protagonist in the film, Alia's incredible performance as Safeena fetched her the Filmfare Best Actress Award.

During her acceptance speech, Alia got into her Safeena mode once again. She had the nicest things to say about her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh, calling him Murad, his screen name in the film. She also reiterated her trademark dialogue from the film that became a buzz on social media around the film's release. Alia addressed him as 'Tutu' while Ranveer Singh sent her flying kisses from across the stage.

”Ranveer Singh, my tutu, my Murad!

Mere boyfriend se gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko! I love you Ranveer, thank you so much.” - Alia Bhatt pic.twitter.com/AjaVATfWwp — KhadeejahRanveer (@KhadeejahRS) February 16, 2020

After the Oscar nominations, this seems yet another big win for Gully Boy. Even though the film went out of the Oscar race after the 7th round but it received worldwide acclaim. If Ranveer Singh was the life of the film, Alia Bhatt makes for its soul. Playing the role of Safeena, she gives a glimpse of every woman's unacknowledged alter ego. Love, possessiveness and passion, she feels it all for her beloved Murad and believes in fighting it out when she sees anyone else making a move on him.

