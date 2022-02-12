Alia Bhatt has an epic response to wedding rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

It has been a while since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating and every now and then, a report comes in about their wedding date. While the duo has always stayed mum about when they'll be getting married, their fans are eagerly waiting to see that happen. Amid all this, Alia has now shared her take on all the wedding rumours that keep coming in about her and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star's response to them will certainly leave you laughing.

In a recent chat with Film Companion, Alia was asked about the wedding rumours that keep coming in. She said in the chat that the rumours have become like 'boy who cried wolf' and that when she actually gets married to Ranbir Kapoor, no one will believe and it will be 'good' for her. Alia said,"Whoever is spreading these rumours, it has become like the boy who cried wolf. They are crying wolf so often that actually when I am supposedly getting married, people will think it’s a rumour and it will be great for me because no one will know."

Recently, in another interview with NDTV, Alia had said that in her head, she is already married to Ranbir for a very long time. She also said that when she and Ranbir get married, 'it's all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way.'

Meanwhile, Ranbir recently supported Alia when the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi came out. He recreated Gangubai's pose in front of paps and reviewed the trailer. His video of recreating ALia's pose went viral on social media. Alia's film Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it will release on February 25, 2022.

Also Read|Alia Bhatt: 'I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head'