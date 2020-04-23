Alia Bhatt has made a new friend and it is making Shaheen Bhatt cry tears of joy

Alia Bhatt is enjoying some quality time with herself during the lockdown and is busy reading some good books at the moment.

, who has been practising self quarantine during the coronavirus lockdown, is making the most of this time and is busy introspecting herself these days. The diva has been picking up new interests which include taking up online courses to hone her writing skills. In fact, the Raazi actress has also been spending time reading different books and enhancing her knowledge these days. This isn’t all. Alia is also spending time entertaining the reader in her and is reading interesting books.

In fact, she has been keeping her fans intrigued by giving them a glimpse of her quarantine schedule and the books she has been reading. Recently, Alia shared a beautiful post about her read which has become her new friend these days and it has got all the millennials scream with delight. The Dear Zindagi is reading JK Rowling’s much popular fantasy novel Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. She shared the picture of the book and wrote, “I’ve made a new friend #worldbookday #currentlyreading.”

While Alia’s post has made the Harry Potter’s fans grin ear to ear, her sister Shaheen Bhatt is also crying tears of joy after seeing the diva’s new friend. She even commented on the post saying, “I’ve never been so happy.” Even ace designer Manish Malhotra showered love on Alia’s new read.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post about her new friend:

Talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra along with beau , Amitabh Bachchan and . Besides, the diva is also working on SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and daddy Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2.

